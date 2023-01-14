Avalon Investment & Advisory Trims Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.07% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 256.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.1 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $270.86 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $179.01 and a fifty-two week high of $273.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASR shares. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.