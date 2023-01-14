Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) versus Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axcella Health and Athira Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$64.63 million ($1.66) -0.28 Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$54.85 million ($2.11) -1.82

Athira Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -567.25% -147.10% Athira Pharma N/A -28.08% -27.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Axcella Health and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

71.1% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Axcella Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Axcella Health and Athira Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 2 2 0 2.50 Athira Pharma 0 2 4 0 2.67

Axcella Health presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,021.08%. Athira Pharma has a consensus price target of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 403.90%. Given Axcella Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Athira Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

Axcella Health has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athira Pharma has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Athira Pharma beats Axcella Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axcella Health

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Athira Pharma

(Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease. It also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019 for peripheral nervous system indications; and ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.