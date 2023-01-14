Axie Infinity Price Tops $9.30 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $9.30 or 0.00044442 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $934.11 million and approximately $364.16 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018010 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000720 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00230557 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,472,432 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,472,432.26090853 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.48846475 USD and is up 19.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 286 active market(s) with $234,692,725.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

