AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.94.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $42.62.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

