Badger DAO Price Tops $2.57 on Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00012364 BTC on exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $43.43 million and $8.66 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

