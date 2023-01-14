Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.33.

NYSE BMI opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.86. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,037,000 after buying an additional 52,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,750,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,184,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,870,000 after buying an additional 18,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Badger Meter by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 78,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

