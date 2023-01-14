Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BCPT traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 89.80 ($1.09). The company had a trading volume of 508,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,788. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 68.53 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.20 ($1.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of £629.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.42.

Insider Activity at Balanced Commercial Property Trust

In related news, insider Isobel Sharp bought 29,558 shares of Balanced Commercial Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £26,602.20 ($32,410.09).

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

