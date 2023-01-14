Barclays Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,450 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.67) price target on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.17) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.06) to GBX 1,550 ($18.88) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.19) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.45) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.50).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,434.60 ($17.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,419.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,464.60. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.78). The firm has a market cap of £58.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,316.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 79.13%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.26) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,253.65). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.26) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,253.65). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.70) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,126.39). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

