Barclays Boosts abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target to GBX 170

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of abrdn from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.38) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.77) to GBX 184 ($2.24) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 160 ($1.95) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded abrdn from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 130 ($1.58) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $167.00.

abrdn Price Performance

OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. abrdn has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

