Barclays Increases Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target to GBX 165

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 155 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.01) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAKSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a report on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,891. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

