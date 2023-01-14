Barclays Raises Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Price Target to GBX 120

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JFHHF. Citigroup raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

