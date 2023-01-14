Barclays Reiterates €63.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Barclays set a €63.00 ($67.74) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.77) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SHL opened at €49.82 ($53.57) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a 52 week high of €67.44 ($72.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.99.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

