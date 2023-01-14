Barclays Trims CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price to $150.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $168.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.83.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $119.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $180.01.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $152.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.18 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,197,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,554,000 after acquiring an additional 61,334 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 575,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

