Barclays Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $324.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $347.00 to $324.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $384.29.

PAYC stock opened at $304.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.11 and a 200-day moving average of $329.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

