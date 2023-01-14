Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €56.28 ($60.52) and last traded at €55.91 ($60.12). Approximately 5,435,157 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €53.96 ($58.02).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

