Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €36.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €36.30 ($39.03) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Bechtle Stock Performance

Shares of BC8 opened at €37.12 ($39.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is €35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.64. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €32.57 ($35.02) and a 1 year high of €63.84 ($68.65).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

