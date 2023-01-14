Beldex (BDX) Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and $2.68 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.37 or 0.07221265 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00079479 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00031389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00061623 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00023152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

