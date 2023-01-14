Beldex Trading Up 7.3% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $132.41 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.20 or 0.07317528 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00081195 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00031347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00060032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00023567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.