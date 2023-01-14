Bend DAO (BEND) Trading 28.2% Higher Over Last Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $61.78 million and $304,814.06 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00429069 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,332.13 or 0.30305995 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00848378 BTC.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

