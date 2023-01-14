Bend DAO (BEND) Trading 30.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $61.07 million and approximately $338,164.25 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

