Berenberg Bank Trims Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Target Price to GBX 420

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.48) to GBX 420 ($5.12) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Network International Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NWITY opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Network International has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.
About Network International
