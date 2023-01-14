Berenberg Bank Trims Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Target Price to GBX 420

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.48) to GBX 420 ($5.12) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Network International Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NWITY opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Network International has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

