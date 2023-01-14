Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $480,600.00 and last traded at $482,860.00. 3,778 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $483,990.00.
Separately, Edward Jones raised Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $466,595.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440,389.30.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.
