Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $480,600.00 and last traded at $482,860.00. 3,778 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $483,990.00.

Separately, Edward Jones raised Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $466,595.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440,389.30.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,259,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,800,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

