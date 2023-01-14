Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $60.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BERY. Bank of America decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $73.90.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 1,649.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after purchasing an additional 983,982 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,627,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $19,082,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 1,975.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 332,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

