Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $651.25.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $455.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $670.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.