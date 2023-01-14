Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.86.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $113.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

