Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.13

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $23.87 million and approximately $160,534.86 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00250105 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00103490 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00060250 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00028990 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

