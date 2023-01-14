Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 103.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001502 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $0.61 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.42 or 0.00425137 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,245.22 or 0.30028266 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.00873891 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

