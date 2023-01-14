BitDAO (BIT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.42 Billion

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One BitDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002255 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $28.41 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitDAO has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00422736 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,927.85 or 0.29858665 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.15 or 0.00957788 BTC.

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.