BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Tops $30.19 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $30.19 million and $1.35 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00022823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004853 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002118 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006436 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,784,323 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

