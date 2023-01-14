BitTorrent Market Capitalization Achieves $755.13 Million (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $755.13 million and approximately $176,162.95 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00424535 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,264.92 or 0.29985734 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.22 or 0.00891303 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular.In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products.BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application.December, 2021:With the Launch of BTTC Mainnet and BTT Redenomination Plan, the old BTT tokens will be redenominated and swapped with the new BTT tokens at a ratio of 1:1000. The total supply of BTT tokens will be increased from 990,000,000,000 to 990,000,000,000,000. The new tokens after redenomination are referred to as BTT, while the old ones are renamed as BTTOLD (BTTOLD stands for the old BTT tokens thereafter).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

