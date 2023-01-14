BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Stock Holdings Boosted by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.9% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 668.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.16 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01.

