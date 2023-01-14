Blockearth Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.61 (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Blockearth has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockearth token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockearth has a total market capitalization of $36.50 million and approximately $1.61 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockearth alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00425796 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.21 or 0.30074783 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.68 or 0.00905429 BTC.

Blockearth Token Profile

Blockearth’s launch date was October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.16054413 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockearth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockearth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockearth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockearth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.