Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.93.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Insider Activity

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 80,741.48% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $159,244.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,101 shares of company stock worth $649,230. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,016,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

