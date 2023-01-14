Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Shares Up 10.2%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.55. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,842% from the average session volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $519.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.90%.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.