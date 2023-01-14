BMO Capital Markets Trims Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Target Price to C$11.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASTL. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$884.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of C$7.70 and a 1 year high of C$15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

