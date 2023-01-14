BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Stock Price Up 0.8%

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.09 and last traded at $41.07. Approximately 88,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 107,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22.

