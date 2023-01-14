BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €76.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($81.72) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

BNP opened at €59.86 ($64.37) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($61.55) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($74.38). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.83.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

