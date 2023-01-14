Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.53.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

BA opened at $214.13 on Tuesday. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The company has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03, a PEG ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

