BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BP. UBS Group boosted their target price on BP from GBX 510 ($6.21) to GBX 535 ($6.52) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised BP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut BP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BP from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 560 ($6.82) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $288.17.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. BP has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.40%.

Institutional Trading of BP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in BP by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in BP by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 123,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

