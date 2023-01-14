Braintrust (BTRST) Price Reaches $1.06 on Major Exchanges

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Braintrust has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Braintrust token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00005070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $84.96 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

