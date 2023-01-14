Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock opened at C$13.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$125.19 million and a P/E ratio of 10.39. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$17.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.51.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 million for the quarter.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

