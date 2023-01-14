Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 2,942 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Bridgetown Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgetown stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU – Get Rating) by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

