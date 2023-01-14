Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

BHF opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial



Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

