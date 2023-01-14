Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Price Performance

BCO traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $62.62. 177,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.33. Brink’s has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.