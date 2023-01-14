Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.6% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 61.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,619,000 after acquiring an additional 376,342 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $114,877,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 163.8% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 301,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $134,088,000 after acquiring an additional 187,509 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $579.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.63. The firm has a market cap of $241.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

