Brokerages Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT at $25.25

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $488.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. 89bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $13.08.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,172,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $8,971,468.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,955,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,508,886.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at $454,963.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

