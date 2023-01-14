Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Target Price at $64.00

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.60.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LPX. TD Securities downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $63.63 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03.
Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.
Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific
In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
