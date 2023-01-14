Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Target Price at $94.14

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2023

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POSTGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Activity at Post

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 136.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Post by 84.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Stock Up 0.4 %

POST opened at $93.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.65. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.12.

Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Post (NYSE:POST)

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.