Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Target Price at $94.14

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 136.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Post by 84.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POST opened at $93.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.65. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.12.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

