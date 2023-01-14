Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target at $1,035.00

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,035.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($14.01) to GBX 960 ($11.70) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 985 ($12.00) to GBX 900 ($10.96) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,260 ($15.35) to GBX 1,040 ($12.67) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. SEGRO has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $18.00.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

