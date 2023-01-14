Brokerages Set Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Target Price at $140.50

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAUHY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 165 to CHF 140 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 153 to CHF 147 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Straumann from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 125 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Get Straumann alerts:

Straumann Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. Straumann has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.